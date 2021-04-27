Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mondi in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Mondi alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MONDY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MONDY stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.