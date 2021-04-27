JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.44

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 8293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $805,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

