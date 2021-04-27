JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 10,667,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.24. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

