JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JetBlue Airways updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,667,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

