Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 179,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 268,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a market cap of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

