JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.83

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 1083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

