Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,295.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 79,415 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 92,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 90,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 204,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of -598.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

