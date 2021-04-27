Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $233.59. 12,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

