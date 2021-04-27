Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66.

