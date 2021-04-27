Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 408,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70.

