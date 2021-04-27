Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 68,152 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 349.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 424,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

