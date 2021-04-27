Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 720 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

ADP traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $194.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,227. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

