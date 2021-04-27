Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

MCD stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

