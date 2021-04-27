Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,448. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $317.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.91 and a 200 day moving average of $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

