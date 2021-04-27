Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $127.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 11.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $127,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,291. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $140.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

