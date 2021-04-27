Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,862. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

