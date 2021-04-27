Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 548 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.04. 82,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,509. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average is $276.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

