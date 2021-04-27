Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.45. The company had a trading volume of 378,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $639.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

