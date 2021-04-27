John Abernethy Buys 20,000 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,760.00 ($12,685.71).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,780.00 ($6,271.43).

On Wednesday, April 14th, John Abernethy acquired 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$39,375.00 ($28,125.00).

On Tuesday, March 30th, John Abernethy bought 25,518 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$22,353.77 ($15,966.98).

On Monday, March 22nd, John Abernethy bought 15,518 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$13,671.36 ($9,765.26).

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Abernethy bought 68,964 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20).

On Monday, March 8th, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,880.00 ($6,342.86).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Friday, February 19th, John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43).

On Wednesday, February 17th, John Abernethy acquired 70,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -312.50%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

