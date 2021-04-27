John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $142.85. 339,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,767. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.20.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

