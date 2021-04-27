John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.35 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Shares of JBT traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 339,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,767. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,925 shares of company stock worth $862,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

