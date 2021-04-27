John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 286.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 181,932 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 146,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 75,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

