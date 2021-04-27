Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.