Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ESTC traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.18. 543,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

