Jonathan M. Craig Sells 8,424 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 8,658,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.