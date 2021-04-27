Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

RGI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.47. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,957. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $186.30.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

