Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $285.37. 927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $173.36 and a one year high of $287.00.

