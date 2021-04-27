Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,083,000. Snowflake comprises 32.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $234.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,259. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

