Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 835 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.38. 10,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,941. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $225.56.

