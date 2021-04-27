Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $109.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.