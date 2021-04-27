JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €54.10 ($63.65) and last traded at €53.80 ($63.29). Approximately 5,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.30 ($62.71).

JST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $801.62 million and a P/E ratio of 41.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.91 and its 200 day moving average is €43.99.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

