JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €166.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €166.00 ($195.29) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €145.18 ($170.80).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €130.65 ($153.71) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €115.25 and its 200 day moving average is €114.30.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

