JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €166.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €166.00 ($195.29) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €145.18 ($170.80).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €130.65 ($153.71) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €115.25 and its 200 day moving average is €114.30.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

