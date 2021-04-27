JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 10,386 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,972 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Fossil Group worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 212,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 175,967 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $633.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

