JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 293.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,716 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of 3D Systems worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.