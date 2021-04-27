JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 271.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,481 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,488.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.