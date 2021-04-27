JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,744 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 254.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in eXp World by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $658,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,828,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,058,681.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,500 shares of company stock worth $23,551,050. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

