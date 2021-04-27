JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 450,699 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.