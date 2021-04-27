JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 54,422 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Yext worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Walrath sold 234,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $4,032,548.52. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,285. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Yext stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.