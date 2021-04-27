JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 60,860 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of TriState Capital worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

