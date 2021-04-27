JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 82,264 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 170.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $615.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

