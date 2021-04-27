JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,265,629. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.