JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $542,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

SRG opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $723.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

