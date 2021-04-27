JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of Laredo Petroleum worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE LPI opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

