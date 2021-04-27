JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOWXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWXU opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

