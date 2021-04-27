JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 100,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $512.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.