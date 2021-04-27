JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of R1 RCM worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

