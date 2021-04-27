JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Apollo Investment worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $935.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

