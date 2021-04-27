JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

