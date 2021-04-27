JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 407.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Quanterix worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $44,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Quanterix stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,315 shares of company stock worth $1,976,299 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

