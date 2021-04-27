JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 142.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of RBB Bancorp worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

